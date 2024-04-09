Inside Tap & Barrel's new three-level location with a stunning rooftop patio

The day has finally come; Tap & Barrel is gearing up to open its new location at The Amazing Brentwood.

Each floor of the highly anticipated restaurant offers a unique vibe and views of The Amazing Brentwood Plaza and Burnaby’s skyline.

The first level is a lively lounge with a central bar, plenty of TVs, and a state-of-the-art sound system, making it the perfect place to catch the game.

The second level offers a modern dining room with booth seating and a flexible layout for larger groups.

On the third floor, you’ll find a heated rooftop patio offering breathtaking views. It is fully enclosed and has a retractable roof, so it can be enjoyed year-round. Now that pesky Metro Vancouver rain won’t get in the way of patio season.

The restaurant features 10,000 sq ft of indoor dining space and 7,000 sq ft of patio space. For those who want to enjoy some people-watching, there is also ground-level outdoor dining space.

“We are thrilled to finally open our doors and share the love that has gone into building Tap & Barrel Brentwood,” says Daniel Frankel, the company’s founder & CEO. “We believe that every detail of a restaurant contributes to the overall experience, and it is our mission to provide welcoming spaces that inspire dialogue and connection; spaces where the community can come together to create meaningful and memorable dining experiences. This restaurant takes that experience to a new level!”

Tap & Barrel Brentwood will be open for brunch starting at 10 am on weekends and holidays and offer a Brunch Happy Hour until noon. You’ll also be able to enjoy a new Lunch Feature that comes with the choice of select mains and a beverage for $25, available Monday to Thursday until 2 pm, along with other Happy Hour offerings.

The menu has been updated with a new lineup of international beer and wine, in addition to its notable list of local products. But don’t worry; you can also find plenty of handcrafted cocktail menus, including low-alcohol and zero-proof concoctions.

Tap & Barrel Brentwood officially opens today, April 9, starting at 11 am and will operate seven days a week.

Address: 4580 Brentwood Blvd #012-11, Burnaby — In The Amazing Brentwood Plaza

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok