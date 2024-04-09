FoodRestaurant Openings

Inside Tap & Barrel's new three-level location with a stunning rooftop patio

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Apr 9 2024, 5:45 pm
Inside Tap & Barrel's new three-level location with a stunning rooftop patio
Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

The day has finally come; Tap & Barrel is gearing up to open its new location at The Amazing Brentwood.

Each floor of the highly anticipated restaurant offers a unique vibe and views of The Amazing Brentwood Plaza and Burnaby’s skyline.

The first level is a lively lounge with a central bar, plenty of TVs, and a state-of-the-art sound system, making it the perfect place to catch the game.

Tap & Barrel Brentwood

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Tap & Barrel Brentwood

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Tap & Barrel Brentwood

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

The second level offers a modern dining room with booth seating and a flexible layout for larger groups.

Tap & Barrel Brentwood

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Tap & Barrel Brentwood

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Tap & Barrel Brentwood

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

On the third floor, you’ll find a heated rooftop patio offering breathtaking views. It is fully enclosed and has a retractable roof, so it can be enjoyed year-round. Now that pesky Metro Vancouver rain won’t get in the way of patio season.

Tap & Barrel Brentwood

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Tap & Barrel Brentwood

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Tap & Barrel Brentwood

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

The restaurant features 10,000 sq ft of indoor dining space and 7,000 sq ft of patio space. For those who want to enjoy some people-watching, there is also ground-level outdoor dining space.

“We are thrilled to finally open our doors and share the love that has gone into building Tap & Barrel Brentwood,” says Daniel Frankel, the company’s founder & CEO. “We believe that every detail of a restaurant contributes to the overall experience, and it is our mission to provide welcoming spaces that inspire dialogue and connection; spaces where the community can come together to create meaningful and memorable dining experiences. This restaurant takes that experience to a new level!”

Tap & Barrel Brentwood will be open for brunch starting at 10 am on weekends and holidays and offer a Brunch Happy Hour until noon. You’ll also be able to enjoy a new Lunch Feature that comes with the choice of select mains and a beverage for $25, available Monday to Thursday until 2 pm, along with other Happy Hour offerings.

The menu has been updated with a new lineup of international beer and wine, in addition to its notable list of local products. But don’t worry; you can also find plenty of handcrafted cocktail menus, including low-alcohol and zero-proof concoctions.

Tap & Barrel Brentwood officially opens today, April 9, starting at 11 am and will operate seven days a week.

Tap & Barrel Brentwood

Address:  4580 Brentwood Blvd #012-11, Burnaby — In The Amazing Brentwood Plaza

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop