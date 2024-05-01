Inside the long-awaited, 8,600 sqft Haidilao opening in Burnaby

You may have been wondering, is Haidilao Hot Pot ever going to open in Burnaby? The answer is yes, and it’s a whole lot sooner than you might think.

The hot pot restaurant hailing from China quietly opened its first Canadian location back in December 2018 in Richmond at 5890 No. 3 Road. It then opened a Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano in 2020. Now, Haidilao is gearing up to open its biggest location yet, and Dished got the exclusive first look.

During our visit, we were told this was the largest location in Canada yet. The interior was beautiful, with plenty of natural light from windows overlooking the Amazing Brentwood courtyard.

The restaurant was so large that when we wandered throughout the restaurant, the staff told us to let them know if we got lost. We first laughed at the thought, but we then did get lost and had to ask for help getting back to our table. It’s that big!

Additionally, there are tables for large groups and two private dining rooms as well.

You’ll find all of your Haidilao favourites at this location as well. Each table allows you to enjoy either one large pot of broth, two half pots, or four quarter pots. To get the most out of our visit, we went for the four broths, and they did not disappoint.

Haidilao also offers an extensive menu of different meat, seafood, and vegetables to enjoy with soup. We were particularly fond of the Fortune Gold Bags, which are shaped like money bags and stuffed with shrimp.

Some other food items worth trying are the deep-fried crispy pork and the plum juice.

In addition to all the delicious food, you can also enjoy Haidilao’s famous noodle and mask performances as well. You don’t want to skip out on these performances when you visit.

Dished was told that in addition to having better scenery and a more spacious environment, this location has dedicated product research and development specialists. This means that in the future, Haidilao will launch more local products and drinks for the community.

This location also has a licensed bar for all of your cocktail needs.

Haidilao Burnaby is set to open its door starting May 1 from 5 to 10 pm. It plans to extend its hours from 11 am to midnight in the future.

Founded in Sichuan Province, China, in 1994, Haidilao has grown to have dozens of locations spread across the US, Singapore, Japan, and Korea, offering patrons high-quality hot pot, which they can order from digital tablets in a sleek, modern atmosphere.

Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood

