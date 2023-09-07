Hot on the heels of sharing news of its new Vancouver location, Kinton Ramen has revealed the grand opening date of its first Surrey outpost.

The brand, a part of the Kinka Family international hospitality group, will officially open its third BC location later this month on September 23.

Located in Surrey’s King George neighbourhood at #103 13639 George Junction, the new 32-seat restaurant will also be launching with a killer promo on opening day.

On September 23, guests who head to Kinton’s Surrey spot can enjoy 50% off signature pork, chicken, beef, and vegetarian ramen specialties in original, miso, shoyu, and spicy broths.

This deal is available for dine-in service only between 11 am and 9 pm.

Folks who show up earlier on opening day might even catch the celebratory Japanese Taiko Drum performance at 10:30 am and receive coupons for free gyoza, which can be redeemed at a future visit.

“It’s clear that people all across Vancouver love their ramen, and we’re truly excited to bring the Kinton experience to Surrey,” says Kinka Family Founder and CEO James Kim.

“We look forward to serving people happiness — and our unique take on ramen — in a whole new neighbourhood.”

The noodle joint is known for its authentic Japanese ramen and casual atmosphere. Patrons can expect eats for lunch and dinner developed by Executive Chef Aki Urata.

Kinton Ramen (Surrey)

Address: #103 – 13639 George Junction, Surrey

Instagram