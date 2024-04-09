A new pub has recently opened in Metro Vancouver, and it’s located in the old BC Penitentiary Building in New Westminster.

Notorious Grey Fox is located in the original gatehouse of the penitentiary, which was built in 1878. It is named after one of the legendary inmates, Bill Miner, aka the “Grey Fox,” who was sentenced to life in 1906 and escaped in 1907, never to be found again.

You may recognize the name Bill Miner from the infamous Billy Miner Pie available at The Keg Steakhouse, which is also named after him.

On the Notorious Grey Fox menu, you’ll find classic pub fair fare such as wings, nachos, and some pretty epic handhelds.

According to the pub’s Instagram bio, it features 22 taps, eight big TVs, and one spectacular view on “the best patio in the city.”

This new pub is open daily from noon until late.

Address: 319 Governors Court #101, New Westminster

