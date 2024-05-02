Casa Molina: Authentic Spanish concept from Paella Guys now open

Casa Molina, an authentic Spanish concept, just announced that it has softly opened.

This spot is the latest from Chef Javier Blanc of the much-loved local brand Paella Guys, which brings the “authentic Spanish paella experience to your door, celebration or special event.”

Chef Blanc also won the title of making the second-best paella in the world at the 62nd edition of the Concurs Internacional de Paella Valenciana de Sueca.

Naturally, you can expect to find some delicious paella on its menu. “All of our paellas and fideuàs are prepared using the traditional Valencian method with our house-made sofrito, pimentón, and saffron,” the restaurant said on its website.

Other house dishes (Platos de la Casa) on the menu include Salmorejo (house-made manchego ice cream, croutons, crispy jamón ibérico crumble, and chilled tomato soup), Foie Micuit (house-made foie gras terrine, Pedro Ximénez reduction, Kiko Frito, and artisan bread), and Escalivada (eggplant, red pepper and onion confit, Greek yogurt, crispy leek, garlic flakes, and almond flakes).

Casa Molina is located at 2211 Manitoba Street, Vancouver. It was the former location of Italian spot Mangia Cucina, which closed its doors over the summer.

“We’ve been waiting so long and can’t wait to see you,” continued the restaurant. “Come enjoy Casa Molina’s delicious food, refreshing drinks, and cozy ambiance.”

Address: 2211 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

