Hello Kitty Cafe in Vancouver FINALLY shows signs of progress

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
May 3 2024, 5:35 pm
After numerous delays, we finally have an opening date for the Hello Kitty Cafe in Vancouver.

According to Google Maps, the cafe is expected to open on May 17. Plus, the paper has finally been removed from the storefront, giving us a clearer picture of just how cute this spot will be.

Hello Kitty Vancouver

Submitted

Located at 1274 Robson Street in Vancouver, not much else is known about the cafe yet.

Licensed Hello Kitty Cafes exist throughout the US, in places like Irvine, California, and Las Vegas, and are operated by Sanrio, the licensed distributor of the Hello Kitty brand. These cafes and museums can also be found in Korea and China.

These cafes serve treats like Hello Kitty-branded macarons, iced cookies, cakes, and handmade drinks. We anticipate finding similar adorable treats at the Vancouver spot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hello Kitty Cafe (@hellokittycafe)

Are you going to visit the Hello Kitty Cafe on opening day? Let us know in the comments.

Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

