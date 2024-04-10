FoodDessertsCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Goldie's Donuts: home to 24-hour fermented donuts all the way from Korea

Apr 10 2024
Metro Vancouver is home to plenty of great donut shops, and another one is joining the lineup. Goldie’s Donuts & Bakery recently opened in West Vancouver, serving up freshly made donuts.

Coming all the way from Korea, Goldie’s features fluffy brioche donuts fermented for 24 hours with delicious cream fillings and glazes, all made in-house.

According to its Instagram, each flavour offering is created at Goldie’s HQ, where one of its “Donut Professors” spends countless hours developing new creations. Some of these flavours include strawberry milkshake, vanilla custard cream, custard corn cream, cronuts (croissant donuts), mango passionfruit glaze, and many more.

You’ll also find plenty of coffee offerings on Goldie’s menu, alongside a signature drink menu. Expect beverages like almond cream mochas, Oreo cream mochas, or cream lattes.

Located at 6693 Nelson Avenue in West Vancouver, the donut shop softy opened its doors on March 8 and has been serving up tasty donuts ever since.

