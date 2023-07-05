25+ fantastic Calgary restaurants that have opened so far in 2023

The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, and even though there have been some sad closures, there were some amazing Calgary restaurants that opened recently.

From disco nightclubs to brunch diners to Amalfi Coast-inspired dining, these are some of the best new Calgary restaurants that opened and we have loved trying them all out.

Many of these new spots might even become some of the best restaurants in Calgary.

Here are some notable Calgary restaurants that have opened so far in 2023.

The concept here is to provide a service-forward safe space filled with live music, rotating resident DJs, and emerging artists, along with a fantastic food and drink menu. This spot had high expectations to instantly become one of the best places for Calgary nightlife and it seems like it’s doing exactly that.

Address: 715 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

The menu here focuses on Mexican cuisine as a whole, but ingredients, dishes, and inspiration will come from both countries, right down to the house-made corn tortillas.

It’s one of the best new restaurants in Calgary and one of the best rooms in the city as well.

Address: The Fifth – 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This is a bright social house with a classic tavern vibe, serving comfort food, tapas, and cocktails, many of which have a tequila focus. The food menus include breakfast, sharing plates, desserts, drinks, and an all-day list made up of sandwiches, salads, steaks, and more.

Address: 2001 Airport Road NE, Calgary

Inspired by the street food of Mumbai, this new spot has a curated cocktail menu, draught beer on tap, and so many incredible and unique food dishes. Calgary has so many great Indian restaurants, and this aims to be one of the top choices.

Address: 1214C 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

The menu here showcases some amazing Asian eats, but the space itself also shows off a long virtual screen on the walls playing beautiful moving images, like swimming whales.

Address: Hilltop Plaza 2122 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary

This small spot for pizza is a part of the Atlantic Avenue Art Block building, offering the already vibrant community some of the best pizza, pasta, and gelatti it has to offer. The menu also has options for Lavazza Cafe, Italian brunch, treats, and more.

Address: Atlantic Avenue Art Block — 5119 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

This spot offers a breakfast that is “simple” and “beautiful,” serving breakfast classics, fun new twists, lunch options, and so much more.

Luckily, this diner-style spot has finally arrived in Calgary’s Inglewood community at 1209 9th Avenue.

Address: 1209 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

There are so many great pizza places in YYC, and this concept has finally brought a new brick-and-mortar location on 17th Ave. The team here serves up pizzas, salads, sandwiches, desserts, and more.

It’s not technically open for dine-in yet, but the takeout and delivery have been super popular.

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

Served on Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, the burger options here are simple: single, double, or triple patty. Then, choose from any of the nearly 20 sides to make the burger however you want. Most are free, but there are also premium toppings like crispy bacon, a fried egg, or even a samosa.

In addition to burgers, the menu here also offers patrons fries, classic milkshakes, and even bubble tea.

For sides, there is everything from poutine to onion rings to samosas, and you can wash all that down with an Oreo Milkshake or Lychee Bubble Tea with tapioca pearls.

Address: 234 19th Street NW, Calgary

This opening was very busy and there were some major lines to show it. The lines were long, both inside and outside the building.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

It may be fast food, but if you’re vegetarian, this is one of the best new restaurants in Calgary.

Address: 1515 – 14th Street SW, Calgary

This counter-service spot opened on December 10, offering a simple menu with plenty of choices. You pick your sandwich, maybe grab a side and a drink, and you’re good to go.

There are nine different breakfast sandwiches to choose from here, all with creative and quality ingredients. You’ve never had a breakfast sandwich like these ones before.

Address: 1527 5th Street SW, Calgary

This new Italian restaurant concept — located in the same building (Stephen Avenue Place) as the best new restaurant in Canada, Major Tom, another Concorde spot — opened on Thursday, December 8.

Nothing says Italy like pasta and pizza, and Barbarella has eight different kinds of pasta and six pizza options that are going to make for some difficult decisions.

Address: #110, 700 – 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Olea is a new chef-driven dining concept that just opened in Calgary.

The menu here is broken down into categories like pizza, mains, appetizers, and pinchos, which are traditional small snacks perfect over drinks at the bar.

There are five unique pizzas here as well, like the rich and delicious pear and brie topped with truffle, gruyere cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and truffle honey.

It feels warm in here, so make a reservation for this new spot and get out of the cold.

Address: 1520 14th Street SW, Calgary

Oven-roasted cheese, salads, charcuterie plates, fresh-cut gourmet cheese wheels, and so much more are not just delicious, but prepared and served in fun ways, ideal for sharing over a bottle of pinot noir.

This spot opened in early March.

Address: 1934 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

The food menu here is made up of specialty coffees, over-the-counter baked goods, and tasty brunch and lunch options made to order, like bennies, celery root soup, and roasted carrot salad, to name a few.

If you’ve already been here, you know it’s a cafe and also one of the best new restaurants in Calgary.

Address: 4915 Elbow Drive SW #205, Calgary

Seoul Fried Chicken, one of the best spots for Korean-style grub in Edmonton, has just opened its first-ever Calgary location.

It’s incredibly exciting and has been a highly anticipated new food spot for many who love KFC.

Address: 2100 4th Street SW, Calgary

This new joint serves wine, beer, and retro vibes to create an ideal atmosphere to stop in for a burger with a group or a quick one by yourself.

It’s a very hip spot for the Mission area, so stop by, say hello, and order a burger.

Address: 1711 4th Street SW #106, Calgary

This spot serves up Texas-style brisket, ribs, sides, and more and it’s all in the same place as the beer from one of the city’s most popular breweries: Big Rock Brewery. There are plenty of amazing BBQ spots in Calgary, and this is one more fantastic option.

Address: 5555 76th Avenue SE, Calgary

This spot for steak, prime rib, seafood, drinks, and more reopened on June 5 after being closed for three years.

There is also a new 200-seat patio with a large street-side outdoor bar, two new raw oyster bars, a new wine cellar, private dining for up to 60 patrons, and more.

Address: 6920 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

In Korean, the word Gamasot is a huge, heavy iron cauldron that is used to cook rice, soup, and stew. It’s this process that the kitchen team uses to slow-cook the meals here with delicate, savoury, and earthy flavours.

Address: 12424 Symons Valley Road NW #23, Calgary

The concept for the aesthetic space, filled with couches and a shagadelic carpet, is retro mid-century modern vibes with a food menu made up of comfort dishes turned up a few notches.

Besides tequila flights, feature food dishes, and speakeasy vibes, supporting locals is a main focus here. A great example of such are the Tom’s Sausage Rolls, a locally made sausage made of seasoned beef and pork, flaky pastry, grainy mustard, and house hot sauce.

Address: 2252 33rd Avenue SW Unit 101, Calgary

Located at 3315 26th Avenue SW, this new concept specializes in classic pies, specialty creations, baked chicken wings, and other classic Big Apple staples like hot dogs, sandwiches, and more.

Address: 3315 26th Avenue SW, Calgary

This new concept is on the second floor of the recently opened Tokyo Street Market, a quick-serve Japanese market located on Macleod Trail. The menu here aims to provide an experience modelled after the creative street food vendors in Tokyo train stations.

Address: 5828 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

The Tokyo Street Market is a quick-serve market that also offers popular Japanese street food.

With two locations already in Calgary, the popular market has finally opened a new outpost that people have patiently been waiting for, located on Macleod Trail, conveniently across from CF Chinook Centre.

Address: 5828 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

This vibrant space with laid-back vibes and decor that feels like a country room in the South of France specializes in French wines (Champagne!) and food that includes some outstanding cheese dishes.

Address: 1934 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

This spot serves up creative sandwiches which seem to change every day. It’s really all about how the owner is feeling that day. A few of the sandwiches the kitchen has served since opening include Green Eggs and Ham, Magic Mushroom, English Steak Tip, and even Arepas, a South American food made of ground maize dough stuffed with a filling.

If you like sandwiches, then this is one of the best new restaurants in Calgary for you.

Address: 1022 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

