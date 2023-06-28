Class Clown Hamburgers opens today in Calgary
Class Clown Hamburgers, a new burger concept in Calgary, opens today.
Located on the vibrant 4th Street, this new burger joint has been in the works for several months.
It’s launching in the former spot of Burger Inn, which looked straight out of the ’80s and closed its doors almost a year ago. New ownership has taken over the space and rebranded, and it’s definitely piqued our interest.
The menu hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will feature “tasty food” and “nice drinks.” From the pictures, it looks like this might become one of the best places to grab a cheeseburger in YYC.
There will be wine, beer, and retro vibes to create an ideal atmosphere to stop in for a burger with a group or a quick one by yourself.
This will be a very hip spot for the Mission area, so stop by, say hello, and order a burger. It opens today at 11 am!
Class Clown Hamburgers
Address: 1711 4th Street SW #106, Calgary