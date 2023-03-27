Sweet Loretta is a highly anticipated new disco bar opening soon in Calgary.

From the incredibly popular Concorde Entertainment Group (Lulu Bar, Major Tom, Model Milk, Lonely Mouth, etc.), this new concept is the next to open in YYC.

Rumours of this spot have been swirling around foodie conversations over the past year, but the whispers have gotten louder, and it seems like the opening date is finally here.

Located at 715 11th Avenue SW and open from Wednesday to Sunday, Sweet Loretta will be opening Friday, March 31.

Dished got the chance to get a sneak peek at the long-awaited new space and the hype is REAL.

The concept here is to provide a service-forward safe space with live music, rotating resident DJs, and emerging artists, along with a fantastic food and drink menu. This spot has high expectations to instantly become one of the best places for Calgary nightlife and we think it can fulfill everyone.

Each floor and room of the impressive space features something different, offering a truly unique experience in YYC. There is a front lounge with a seriously unreal sound system and a separate dance floor on the other side with a custom-built disco system with a playlist inspired by the sounds of the disco era.

Downstairs, it’s a dimly lit small space with fun tiki vibes.

Many of the Concorde restaurants have some of our favourite dishes in the city, and this menu is perfectly curated for this type of experience. The food and drink program is made up of mostly small shareable plates designed to pair with booze-forward cocktails and eclectic wine varietals.

Calgary desperately needed a dance club that also felt like you could have an intimate conversation over food or walk around and mingle. Major Tom offers a New York dining experience, Lulu Bar makes you feel like you’re in Hawaii, and Sweet Loretta is like we’ve been transported back into the ’80s.

Address: 715 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram