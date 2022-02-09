Everyone loves pizza, and Calgary pizza is so deliciously good that it often feels like love at first bite.

If your relationship with pizza makes you extra cheesy as you can openly confess to loving all of its curves and edges, then this list is for you.

Here are 13 must-try pizza places in Calgary.

This spot has quickly become a Calgary staple, probably because absence has made our hearts grow fonder. Locations have closed, moved, been delayed, and changed, and it looks like now this pizza spot has found its home. Massive in size and high quality ingredients are often mutually exclusive, but here, you get both.

Address: 720 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

There are several Sidewalk Citizens in Calgary, and this Kensington spot is the only one that makes pizza. It makes sense that a place known for its baked goods would make a quality dough, and here you’ll find one of the best sourdough crusts in the city. Cooked in a pizza oven, they only have two kinds here but they are different every day. One meat and one vegetarian, but both extremely inventive.

Address: 338 10th Street NW, Calgary

There’s two locations now for this fairly new spot to Calgary. The pizzas here all look like classic from the menu, with kinds like mushroom, pepperoni, cheese, and capricciosa, but they have been elevated by the kitchen here. High quality, unique ways to make these pizzas are a beautiful thing on a perfectly charred crust, with homemade dips and hot honey available on the side.

Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Mercato is one of the most popular Italian restaurants and markets in the city, and Pizza Mercato is the latest venture. Using the same fresh ingredients and toppings direct from Italy, this is authentic pizza made contemporary that feels equally as good eating for a special occasion as it is while watching the football game.

Address: 346 23rd Avenue SW, Calgary

This is the perfect pizza spot when you’re having a party, showing off to guests, or really any other reason it doesn’t matter. But this pizza is big, with heaps of cheese and toppings and a great crust that can withstand it all. Are you a New York or Detroit-style pizza lover? At Connie and Johns, they specialize in both.

Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Address: 2044 – 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

This bustling joint makes Californian-style thin crusts topped with fine gooey cheeses, fresh veggies, and spiced meats. With a wide variety of wines to sip along with your slice, it’ll be hard to leave if you’re lucky to get a seat. It’s worth the wait but if your hunger has you getting hangry, grab takeaway and know that every thing will be all right.

Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: #110 69th 7a Street N.E. Calgary

Address: 8529 Broadcast Avenue SW, Calgary

After you visit this spot once, you’ll become a regular. The Signora Gaga pizza will make you sing rah, rah ,oh la, la with each bite of its crispy crust piled with plenty of mozza, spinach, olives, prosciutto along with bocconcini and sweet figs.

Address: 1236 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Village brings the YYC community together with their rustic, hearty flatbreads that cater to all Calgarians offering gluten-free, halal, many dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan options. They use seasonal ingredients and plenty of creativity in every detail—from naming their pizzas after YYC’s neighbourhoods to thinking outside of the box with toppings like carrot and beetroot slaw, marinated chickpeas and chimichurri or squash hummus as base sauces.

Address: 2511 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram: @myvillageyyc

For all the vegetarians out there, this place has a veg pizza that must have been made by the green gods. The thin crust dough is coated with an in-house made tomato sauce and creamy fiore di latte cheese topped with cherry tomatoes along with roasted eggplant and zucchini.

Address: 916 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

The delivery guy might become your new BFF. For those nights where you’ve settled in your sweatpants and are craving to bite into a slice, Lorenzo’s can complete your comfort with their pizza. With toppings like kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, fontina and asiago cheeses, Lorenzo’s proves that they deliver deliciousness. Choose from thin or thick crust.

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Pulcinella’s is consistently rolling in the fresh dough with over 20 different Neapolitan-style pizza options to choose from. Gluten-free and vegetarian options also available.

Address: 1147 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary

This place basically tops their pizzas with farmer’s market goods. You’ll find a vegetarian’s nightmare—a thin crust stacked with calabrese, salami, sausage and smoked pancetta. If you’d like to nap after you eat, have the carb coma-inducer that might be on a thin crust but is balanced with sliced potato topped with leeks, smoked pancetta and crème fraiche.

Address: 1014 8th Street SW, Calgary

These Neapolitan-style thin crusts are crisped enough to hold generous handfuls of ingredients. For those of you wishing breakfast was served on a pizza, you have to try their bacon and egg ‘za made with double smoked bacon, roasted garlic, swiss chard and fruilano with an egg cracked on top sprinkled with a pinch of black pepper.

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

With files from Milena Petrovic