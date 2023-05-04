Seoul Gamasot: New Korean restaurant just opened in Calgary
Seoul Gamasot, a Korean-style dining experience, just opened in Calgary.
In Korean, the word Gamasot is a huge, heavy iron cauldron that is used to cook rice, soup, and stew. It’s this process that the kitchen team uses to slow-cook the meals here with delicate, savoury, and earthy flavours.
Located at 12424 Symons Valley Road NW #23, this spot has hot pot, soups, and stews, but also other delicious Korean cuisines like rice bowls, appetizers, BBQ, and more.
The menu even has sullungtung, which is an ox bone soup cooked for days made from bones and innards to create a milky broth.
If you’re not quite that adventurous, the spicy pork backbone stew and the bulgogi stew are two great hot pot options. Steamed and braised soups, BBQ dishes, and stone rice bowls are fantastic to share or eat all on your own.
Some of the starters here include pork and seafood spring rolls, seafood pancakes, japchae noodles, and pan-fried dumplings, to name just a few.
This is a great date spot or with a huge group, but either way, go very hungry.
Seoul Gamasot
Address: 12424 Symons Valley Road NW #23, Calgary