With football season kicking off, baseball season in its final stretch, and hockey season just around the corner, there are plenty of sports games in our near future.

Heading to a stadium or arena to catch the action in person or watching the game from the comfort of your own couch are both great options, but sometimes you just want to grab a pint and view some sports at your local watering hole.

Maybe it’s connecting with other fans, or maybe it’s because nothing pairs with a good game like beer and wings, but there’s just something about cheering on your favourite team at a lively sports bar that really makes the experience.

Luckily, there are plenty of fun venues in Calgary where you can enjoy some pub grub while watching your sport of choice.

Here are nine of the best sports bar in Calgary to catch a game.

Schanks offers massive big-screen TVs, two patios (one of which is pet-friendly!), and daily specials. Plus, if you need a break from watching the game, the establishment also offers mini golf, pool tables, and an arcade.

Address: 9627 Macleod Trail South

Phone: 403-253-7300

According to Home & Away’s Instagram bio, the venue is “for winners and losers,” so regardless of how your team is performing, this is the place to be. The bar boasts daily features and a happy hour from 3 to 6 pm featuring $3 bar snacks, $4 tacos, and $4 drinks, making it a budget-friendly spot to watch all the sports action.

Address: 1207 1st Street SW

Phone: 403-455-9789

Not only is this Alberta brewery and chain resto a great place to catch a game, but you can also sample the company’s own beer while you’re there. With five locations in Calgary, there’s sure to be a Brewsters near you, making it a super convenient spot to watch some sports.

Address: 100 11 McKenzie Towne Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-243-2739

Address: 5519 53rd Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-723-2739

Address: 176 755 Lake Bonavista Drive SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-225-2739

Address: 25 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-208-2739

Address: 200 3 Stonegate Drive NW, Airdrie

Phone: 403-945-2739

Mug Shotz Sports Bar & Grill

This YYC institution serves up awesome chicken wings in a variety of flavours, including dill pickle, “Electric Honey,” and “Raspberry Chipotle,” plus burgers, quesadillas, wraps, seasoned fries, and other pub favourites. Mug Shotz’s wings have even been voted “Best Wings in Calgary” by SportsNet’s 960 The FAN, so you’re definitely going to want to try some during the next game.

Address: 2808 Ogden Road SE

Phone: 403-264-4441

Pizza is another fan favourite while watching sports, and Atlas features some amazing slices, along with wings, pasta, seafood, steak, and more. The pizza spot and sports bar opened in 1975 and is a well-established spot for pairing game day food with plenty of TVs and happy hour specials.

Address: 6060 Memorial Drive NE

Phone: 403-248-3344

Garage Sports Bar is home to HD satellite sports, a full pub-style menu, 15 pool tables, dart boards, ping pong tables, foosball, and pinball, bringing nearly endless entertainment options to one venue, situated close to the Bow River for ideal views. A dog-friendly patio, unique decor, and plenty of specials make this an awesome place to catch a game in the heart of Calgary.

Address: #195 – 200 Barclay Parade SW

Phone: 403-262-6762

With eight locations in the Calgary area, you’ll never be far from a Canadian Brewhouse, and this eatery is a great spot to view some sports action on their TVs while enjoying an extensive menu, complete with cold brews and cocktails. The Canadian Brewhouse features specials every day of the week and has a great selection of TVs offering all of your favourite athletics.

Address: #1200 – 9650 Harvest Hills Boulevard North, Calgary

Phone: 403-452-5636

Address: #700 – 7 Mahogany Plaza SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-333-4330

Address: 425 36 Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 587-315-3466

Address: #100 – 80 Longview Common SE, Calgary (coming soon!)

Phone: 587-943-3940

Address: #2000 – 130 Sierra Springs Drive SE, Airdrie

Phone: 587-254-0344

Address: #200 – 180 Marina Drive, Chestermere

Phone: 587-535-4054

Address: #625 200 Southridge Drive NW, Okotoks

Phone: 403-995-5735

Address: #3 – 11 Bow Street Common, Cochrane

Phone: 403-351-0513

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings has two great Calgary locations, and they focus on beer, wings, and sports – the ultimate combo. Find boneless and traditional wings with a number of sauces and dry seasoning options, along with wraps, salads, and “Wing Bundles” that pair chicken wings with fries, tater tots, and pretzel knots.

Address: 2620 32nd Street NE

Phone: 403-460-5223

Address: 9697 Macleod Trail SE

Phone: 587-353-3494

Shark Club offers an elevated menu with both classics and signature items. “Your football team may not be consistently awesome,” reads their website, “but your sports bar experience should be,” and with plenty of big screen TVs, happy hour specials, and cold beer, Shark Club ensures that you’ll have a great time on game day at either of their Calgary locations.

Address: 7995 11th Street SE

Phone: 403-250-5973

Address: 2493 27th Avenue NE

Phone: 403-252-4641

