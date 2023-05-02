There are many great speakeasies to check out in Calgary and another low-key spot just opened in Calgary: Side Hustle.

This new concept is an easygoing speakeasy bar and eatery that just opened in Calgary. Located in Marda Loop, this place opened on March 24.

The concept for the aesthetic space, filled with couches and a shagadelic carpet, is retro mid-century modern vibes with a food menu made up of comfort dishes turned up a few notches.

Besides tequila flights, feature food dishes, and speakeasy vibes, supporting locals is a main focus here. A great example of such are the Tom’s Sausage Rolls, a locally made sausage made of seasoned beef and pork, flaky pastry, grainy mustard, and house hot sauce.

Bar snacks like parmesan fries, olives, warm olives, schnitzel, and pretzels are ideal for sharing, as are the shredded potato rosti and aged cheddar and truffle fondue.

Three handheld items are on the menu which makes ordering simple, especially since each one is done extremely well. There is the burger with grilled onions and American cheese, a classic Cubano sandwich, and the clubhouse with all the classic toppings plus avocado.

As for drinks, there’s a simple but well-curated wine list, craft beer list, incredible classic cocktails, and original drinks as well, like the Merry Levov made with bourbon, vermouth, benedictine, cardamom, and yogurt soju.

Check out this spot the next time you’re craving some great comfort food and delicious cocktails in a laid-back environment. It’s open Wednesday to Saturday from 5 pm to midnight.

Side Hustle

Address: 2252 33rd Avenue SW Unit 101, Calgary

