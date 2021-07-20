Summer is in full swing, and with the hot weather comes BBQ season in Calgary.

Whether you love a good steak, some melt-in-your-mouth brisket, flavourful chicken wings, or a rack of ribs, now is the perfect time to enjoy some scrumptious barbecue eats.

If you’re too tired (or hot) at the end of a long day to fire up your own grill, you’re in luck, because Calgary has tons of great restaurants where you can enjoy a hearty meal – made even better by the fact that someone else has cooked it.

Plus, eateries usually serve up their BBQ dishes with equally delicious sides like mac ‘n cheese, cornbread, and coleslaw to round out your meal.

Here are a few of the best spots in Calgary to enjoy some BBQ.

With meat smoked daily for up to 14 hours and house-made BBQ sauce, Hayden Block is a can’t-miss. Order up trays of pulled pork, tender brisket, turkey breast, pork spare ribs, chicken, smoked wings, and more, with sides like bacon-wrapped corn on the cob or macaroni salad. Plus, all meats are half off after 10 pm.

Address: 1136 Kensington Road NW

Phone: 403-283-3021

With three different locations in the city, Big T’s is a carnivore’s dream. The smokehouse serves up reliably delicious baby back ribs, grilled chicken combos, brisket burgers, and pulled pork sandwiches, along with BBQ nachos and smoked poutine topped with your choice of brisket or pulled pork.

Address: Big T’s BBQ McMahon – 2138 Crowchild Trail NW

Phone: 403-284-5959 or 403-452-4821

Address: Big T’s BBQ Deer Ridge – 14935 Deer Ridge Drive SE

Phone: 587-471-0586

Address: Big T’s BBQ Farmers’ Market – 510 77th Avenue SE

Phone: 587-897-2545

There isn’t enough room in anyone’s stomach to enjoy everything this joint has to offer in just one visit. Serving up smoked brisket, St. Louis ribs, jerk chicken, grilled chorizo, and pulled pork, along with fried catfish and finger-licking sides like coconut cornbread and bacon-wrapped corn, your eyes will definitely be bigger than your stomach at this one.

Address: 321 – 723 46th Avenue SE

Phone: 403-277-7064

Nothing pairs better with BBQ than beer, and Paddy’s offers just that. This Southern-style spot smokes their brisket in the oven for 12 hours each night, and their menu also features pulled pork tacos, ribs, sausage links, chicken sandwiches, smoked meat poutine, and more. Add one of Paddy’s award-winning beers to your meal to create a match made in heaven.

Address: 3610 Burnsland Road SE

Phone: 403-651-7150

Offering 12-hour smoked Alberta beef and succulent pulled pork served on a soft white bun, this meaty establishment keeps Calgary’s carnivores happy. Try their Cowtown cheesesteak sandwich, made with rich two-year-old white cheddar, caramelized onions, and sweet bell peppers on top of their smoked beef.

Address: 640 26 McKenzie Towne Gate SE

Phone: 403-720-2121

One of Calgary’s most beloved live music venues also serves up some killer BBQ. “The Pal” goes through pounds of BBQ classics like beef brisket, pulled pork and ribs each day, and they also dish out smoked chicken, New Orleans-style catfish Po’boys, award-winning chili, house-made sauces, and rib-sticking mac ‘n cheese. For those who want a little bit of everything, we recommend the Fatass Platter.

Address: 109 7th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-532-1911

This locally owned microbrewery boasts delicious craft beers along with inventive BBQ eats. Menu highlights include corn balls, fried pastrami nuggets, Brewer’s Brisket Sandwich and the $35 poutine, which comes complete with brisket, pulled pork, and chopped smoked bacon. Of course, you can find all the classics here too, such as brisket, ribs, and sausage.

Address: 105D 58th Avenue SE

Phone: 403-407-2448

For a twist on BBQ, check out Pampa Brazilian Steakhouse. This downtown Calgary establishment features the best cuts of meat, signature hot dishes, fresh salads, and house-made desserts, with dishes such as slow-roasted beef brisket, marinated boneless lamb legs, and parmesan-crusted pork loin.

True meat lovers can even try Pampa’s “Full Dinner Rodizio,” offering limitless servings of 10 cuts of meat and caramelized grilled pineapple, along with table-side service of appetizers, salads, and hot sides for $49.99.

Address: 521 10th Avenue SW

Phone: 587-354-3441

With files from Milena Petrovic