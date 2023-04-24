Sinatras Pizzeria is an exciting New York-style spot that just opened in Calgary.

Located at 3315 26th Avenue SW, this new concept specializes in classic pies, specialty creations, baked chicken wings, and other classic Big Apple staples like hot dogs, sandwiches, and more.

Calgary loves its pizza, and this spot’s menu is extremely intriguing.

There are the classic pizzas and specialty pies here, like the Calgarian (crushed tomato, mozzarella, capicola, ham, pineapple), the Mac Daddy (butter sauce, American cheese, mozzarella, 100% Alberta beef, onion, pickle, burger sauce), and the Sinatras Special (olive oil, mozzarella, house-made Italian fennel sausage, onion, garlic, ricotta cheese, pickled jalapeños).

It isn’t just pizza here either.

Yes, there is also pasta, baked lasagna, a mortadella sandwich and, since this is New York after all, a couple of hot dogs. The Sinatras Supreme Dog comes topped with cheese, caramelized onions, crispy onions, ketchup drizzle, and a spicy mayo drizzle.

There are plenty of deals and combos to enjoy it all, so next time you’re feeling like a taste of the big city here in YYC, check out this new place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinatras Pizzeria (@sinatraspizzeriayyc)

Sinatras Pizzeria

Address: 3315 26th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram