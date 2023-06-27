13 Calgary restaurants that we've lost so far in 2023

The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Calgary restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons; however, it’s still hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept (some of which are reopening very soon), while others have sadly permanently closed. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants in Calgary that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Calgary restaurants that have closed so far this year in 2023.

Known for its contemporary Asian cuisine, this spot for inventive dishes and cocktails won several awards during its time, like landing on Canada’s Top 100. It’s sad news to see it closed after eight years in business.

Address: 1011 1st Street SW, Calgary

This restaurant has been a fixture of the dining community for 38 years. Located on 17th Avenue, this spot was an old-school one with fantastic food and friendly service.

“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to our historic home, as the nostalgia and legacy of this location will come to an end in the near future,” the Buon Giorno team stated in a media release.

It’s sad news, but thankfully, it’s coming back in mid-September in an exciting new location just down the street (1201 17th Avenue SW).

Address: 823 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar

Known for its upscale contemporary cuisine, this spot for local Alberta beef and craft beer was only open for less than a year. It’s sad news to see it leaving and its last day was in mid-March.

Ownership didn’t share the news on any social media or on the website. It just shuttered its doors.

Address: 9823 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Both the Macleod Trail and Sunridge Mall locations abruptly shut their doors and a spokesperson for the wing chain confirmed they won’t reopen.

“Buffalo Wild Wings has made the difficult decision to close our two sports bars in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We want to thank the Calgary community for their patronage throughout the years.”

No reason was given for the closure and, at least publicly, there were no indications this was coming.

Home of the bumblebee logo, this globally inspired restaurant and bar was a popular spot for eats and drinks. It’s sad news to see it leaving and its last day was on March 22.

The team shared the sudden news on social media.

“We can’t thank you enough for your support, appreciation, and patronage,” stated the Briggs team in an Instagram post.

Address: 317 10th Avenue SW #100, Calgary

This brasserie restaurant was a spot for lunch, brunch, and dinner. It’s sad news to see it leaving the dining scene so quickly. The closure was abrupt, with just a few words on the team’s Instagram and website.

“We are closed for business, all the best YYC!” the Eleven26 Instagram bio now reads.

Address: 1126 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Serving Spanish and Filipino-inspired tapas and share plates, this was one of the most beautiful rooms in Calgary. It was always a very under-appreciated spot that really was one of the best restaurants in the city. It’s sad news to see it leaving.

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

“Our popup will end on our three-year anniversary on March 14th,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “We’ll be open and still sling’in tacos until the last one sells out. Don’t miss out on this because we’ll definitely miss all of you.”

Address: 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

This Ebar served up everything from espresso drinks to locally sourced pastries to made-to-order smoothies. Healthy snacks and grab-and-go lunch options also made this a go-to choice for shoppers.

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Also tucked away in the Nordstrom, Bazille was a bistro serving Italian classics in a chic and inviting setting. It was definitely one of the best spots to eat at CF Chinook Centre.

It isn’t just the restaurant that’s closed — Nordstrom has officially closed all of its stores in Canada. Sadly, this included all of the restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

This Calgary cocktail bar, which only opened in April of 2022, has closed. Located at 608 17th Avenue SW, it’s sad to see this one shutter so quickly. There was even a celebrity sighting here in its short time being open.

The team didn’t announce anything on social media. One day, it was just closed. On Google, it’s listed as temporarily closed, so here’s hoping the team will return to Calgary’s downtown cocktail scene soon.

Address: 608 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

The Milk Tiger team announced its closure in a sudden Instagram post.

“Things aren’t going that well so we have decided to close,” stated the post.

“It’s crazy to think that in order to serve you a Sazerac 15 years ago we had to get a specialty importer’s license to bring Peychaud’s Bitters into Alberta.”

We will miss the elevated diner-style food, like the meatloaf, devilled eggs, green bean casserole, and a mac n’ cheese recipe that changed things up by using gnocchi.

Address: 2004 4th Street SW, Calgary

“With saddened Hearts the Rose and Crown will be closed permanently,” stated the team in an Instagram post. “Thank you for all the love and support over the years.”

This was an iconic Calgary pub and has been a fixture of the community for more than 35 years.

Address: 1503 4th Street SW, Calgary

