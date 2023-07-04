Seoul Fried Chicken, one of the best spots for Korean-style grub in Edmonton, has just opened its first-ever Calgary location.

It’s still incredibly exciting and has been a highly anticipated new food spot for many who love KFC.

It’s located at 2100 4th Street SW.

Known for its menu filled with various flavours of Korean fried chicken, sides, salads, and beer, this will be one of the best fried chicken spots in Calgary. There is even a patio.

The fried chicken at SFC comes in many different ways, depending on how you like it. First, you choose how many pieces you feel like. You can get five, 10, or 20 pieces, with different combos available. Then, you decide on what sauce you want.

The original way is perfectly golden-fried, but we suggest ordering one of the more adventurous flavours. Spicy BBQ sauce, garlic soy, onion lover, and cilantro lime are popular options, to name a few.

The GP Cheese comes drizzled with cheesy ranch, grated Grana Padano, and parsley on top.

Sides might be the low-key best part of going for fried chicken, and the items here are the classics with a creative twist.

Asiago mac and cheese with pesto, sesame potato slaw, house-cut fries, and corn fritters are must-orders.

Go and check out this new spot in the middle of its soft opening. The grand opening party will happen soon so stay tuned!

Seoul Fried Chicken – Calgary

Address: 2100 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram