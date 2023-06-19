Traylor Parkers, a restaurant serving authentic Texas BBQ, is opening next month in Calgary.

This spot first started during the pandemic as a food truck in Rondeau, Ontario. Tex, the Pitmaster, moved to Canada to share his recipes with Canadians everywhere. This is just the second location and a first for Western Canada.

This exciting BBQ joint is opening in an equally exciting location: the Big Rock Brewery.

This means that brisket, ribs, sides, and more will all be in the same place as the beer from one of the city’s most popular breweries. There are plenty of amazing BBQ spots in Calgary and we can’t wait to see what this one is all about.

The grand opening is on Tuesday, July 4… just in time for the Calgary Stampede.

The food menu might look a little different at this new location, but the current one features some seriously mouth-watering staples like smoked brisket, pulled pork on a bun, smoked turkey sandwiches, tasty sides like charro beans and creamy coleslaw, and more.

There are also some unique items, like the Big Tex Burger, the Taxes Tacos, or the Fully Loaded Nachos.

What’s better than some BBQ and beer to get you in the mood for the Calgary Stampede?

Traylor Parkers Real Texas BBQ

Address: 5555 76th Avenue SE, Calgary

