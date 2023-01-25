Mumbai Bites Progressive Indian Cuisine, a new food spot for non-traditional Indian food, just opened in Calgary.

This progressive Indian restaurant started off as a takeout kitchen and food truck, but it’s a very exciting time for the team (and the Inglewood community) as the first restaurant location is now ready for dine-in.

Inspired by the street food of Mumbai, this new spot has a curated cocktail menu, draught beer on tap, and so many incredible and unique food dishes. Calgary has so many great Indian restaurants, and this aims to be one of the top choices.

The entire menu has familiar Indian flavours that everyone loves, created and plated in fun new ways. It’s still giving food truck and street food vibes, but as an extended menu, in a hip new space, with fun cocktails like the mango vodka martini shaken with lemon juice and simple syrup.

Small plates include classic samosas, but also items like Dabeli (sweet and tangy potato sliders topped with peanuts, sev, and pomegranate) and Mumbai Bites Poutine (fries covered in roasted garlic curry sauce and hand-grated creamy cheese served with paneer or chicken). There’s even a clubhouse sandwich layered with chutney.

Six tandoori kebobs, five types of biryani, naan and rice choices, and 12 amazing curries make ordering here difficult to decide what to choose. It’s best to come with a group.

Yes, there is butter chicken (or paneer/cauliflower) and vindaloo, but there are also dishes like the coconut fish or prawn seafood curry made with coconut milk, mustard seeds, turmeric, and citrus flavours.

This spot even has Mumbai/Chinese fusion dishes the crowd favourite Manchurian, made with deep-fried chicken balls served in a signature garlic-ginger sauce.

Check out this new spot to try some delicious Indian classics with modern spins.

Mumbai Bites Progressive Indian Cuisine

Address: 1214C 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

