The Tokyo Street Market is a quick-serve market that also offers popular Japanese street food.

With two locations already in Calgary, the popular market will be opening a new outpost soon, located on Macleod Trail, conveniently across from CF Chinook Centre.

This is very exciting because the first two Tokyo Street Markets — Beltline and Centre Street — are similar markets, but have two different concepts.

The Beltline is called Tokyo Station, an original concept serving dishes that combine Japanese and Italian dishes. At Centre Street, the dishes are more authentically Japanese street food-style.

The spaghetti bolognese is made with meat sauce flavoured with miso. Creamy fettuccini is made even richer using uni; a sea urchin considered a rich delicacy. But it’s hard to beat the pasta that’s made with fried chicken and yuzu sauce.

We can’t wait to see what this new space has in store.

The menu is consistent with offering Japanese ramen, yakitori skewers, beer, and sake.

Whatever this menu has in store, it’s sure to be a one-of-a-kind eating experience modelled after the creative street food vendors in Tokyo train stations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tokyo Street Market Macleod (@tokyostreetmarket.macleod)

Tokyo Street Market

Address: 5828 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram