Avitus Wine Bar, a new spot for French wines, food, and vibes, recently opened in Calgary.

Located in Marda Loop, this new bar calls itself the “home of Bon Vivant,” which means the enjoyment of a sociable and luxurious lifestyle. That’s definitely an atmosphere we can get behind in the already very cool community.

This vibrant space with laid-back vibes and decor that feels like a country room in the South of France specializes in French wines (Champagne!) and food that includes some outstanding cheese dishes.

Oven-roasted cheese, salads, charcuterie plates, fresh-cut gourmet cheese wheels, and so much more are not just delicious, but prepared and served in fun ways, ideal for sharing over a bottle of pinot noir.

This entire space (Henry Block building) has undergone a massive renovation over the last year, basically completely transforming a house into a beautiful restaurant with a patio that wasn’t there before, plus an entirely new floor. There are so many fantastic food gems in Marda Loop, and this is another great option to add to the list.

With this opening and Frenchie Wine Bar popping up last year, YYC seems to be trending towards being a very regarded wine city.

Avitus Wine Bar

Address: 1934 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram