Iyycburg, one of the best burger, milkshake, and chicken spots in Calgary, had a very busy grand opening.

Originally, the plan was for this new spot to open up in September, so this popular concept in the Hillhurst community has been highly anticipated. The long lines at this third YYC location were proof of that.

This opening was very busy, and there were some major crowds to show it, with lines both inside and outside the building.

This new location at 234 19th Street NW opened on Saturday, January 14.

To celebrate, the first 100 customers had a chance to win free burgers for an entire year and several other prizes as well.

Served on Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, the burger options are simple: single, double, or triple patty. Then, choose from any of the nearly 20 sides to make the burger however you want. Most are free, but there are also premium toppings like crispy bacon, a fried egg, or even a samosa.

In addition to burgers, the menu here also offers patrons fries, classic milkshakes, and even bubble tea.

For sides, there is everything from poutine to onion rings to samosas, and you can wash all that down with an Oreo Milkshake or Lychee Bubble Tea with tapioca pearls.

Check out this great create-your-own-burger concept next time you’re craving some high-quality fast food made right in front of you. Long lines or not, it’s worth it.

Iyycburg

Address: 234 19th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram