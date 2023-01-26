Clay Pot Asian Food Kitchen is a new refined Asian food experience coming to Calgary.

Details are still being kept under wraps, but a sneak peek of the space shows off a long virtual screen on the walls playing beautiful moving images, like swimming whales.

There are several food spots around the city that make guests feel like they’re on an exotic vacation, and with this virtual screen, Clay Pot aims to be one of the best.

The restaurant is set to open sometime in early 2023 across the street from McMahon Stadium.

Stay tuned for updates on the space, the location, the menu, and the official opening date for this unique new concept arriving soon in YYC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clay Pot Asian Food Kitchen (@claypotyyc)

Clay Pot Asian Food Kitchen

Address: Hilltop Plaza 2122 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary

Instagram