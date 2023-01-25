Codo Agave Social House is an exciting new restaurant that just opened in Calgary.

This new spot offers an “exploratory dining experience with a modern take” at the newly renovated Delta Calgary Hotel at the Calgary International Airport. There are some great places to eat there, and this is one more excellent option.

This is a bright social house with a classic tavern vibe, serving comfort food, tapas, and cocktails, many of which have a tequila focus.

The food menus include breakfast, sharing plates, desserts, drinks, and an all-day list that includes sandwiches, salads, steaks, and more.

The breakfast menu is packed with sweet and savoury items, like eggs shakshuka or caramelized banana lumberjack pancakes with candied pecans, maple syrup, whipped cream, and a hazelnut spread.

The rest of the menu comprises familiar comfort foods, like fried chicken, poutine, chicken wings, beef tartare, burgers, fish and chips, and more, but there is plenty of inspiration from Mexican cuisine as well.

Nachos and queso dip and tequila lime chicken tacos are great starters, and for mains, there are dishes like the tequila mussels prepared with garlic butter, shallots, Greenland tomatoes, chili flakes, tequila, charred lemon, served with grilled sourdough.

Of course, this is a bar with tequila-crafted cocktails (there are four classic margaritas alone), but we suggest going for a house made drink, like the Pencas, shaken with mezcal, Cointreau, pineapple juice, celery bitters, lemon, and agave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Codo Agave Social House (@codoagaveyyc)

Codo Agave Social House

Address: 2001 Airport Road NE, Calgary

Instagram