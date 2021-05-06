From tandoori to tikki, these spots are serving up traditional and authentic Indian grub right here in YYC. Here are some of the best Indian restaurants in Calgary.

This contemporary Indian restaurant serves up some killer Indian cuisine in downtown Calgary. Cinnamon has tons of options for meat lovers and vegetarians too.

Address: 1207 11th Avenue SW #101, Calgary

Phone: 403-290-1777

Aloo Gobi is one of the vegetarian dishes that we offer at Surahi! Aloo Gobi has potatoes, cauliflower, and our mix of… Posted by Surahi Restaurant on Saturday, January 26, 2019

Surahi has an excellent selection of East Indian Cuisine including tandoori dishes, butter chicken, and an assortment of breads, appetizers, lamb and vegetarian dishes.

Address: 8906 MacLeod Trail SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-212-1324

The “house of wonderful flavours” serves up authentic meals and classics like butter chicken with tomato-based sauce and delicious veggie dal. The selection here is big, and with entire sections dedicated to seafood, chicken, and vegetarian options, there’s something at Namskar for everyone.

Address: 202 16th Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-230-4447

Royal Paan was established when its founder wasn’t able to find the authentic Indian version of paan here in Canada. After much research and experimentation, the first location was opened in Malton, Ontario, in 2001, and now there are 10 locations in total including this one in YYC. Paan offers milkshakes, falooda kulfi, and many other traditional Indian dishes.

Address: 5075 Falconridge Boulevard NE

Phone: 403-454-8768

Address: 40 Country Hills Landing NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-455-0078

Taj Mahal makes all of its food in authentic Indian clay ovens, so it really is traditional East Indian cuisine. Choose from its great selection of dinner specials or Taj Thals.

Address: 4816 Macleord Trail SW

Phone: 403-243-6362

Serving modern takes on familiar Indian dishes, the Calcutta Cricket Club is a must-hit destination on any 17th Ave crawl. Sip on a delicious cocktail, enjoy the lively atmosphere and find out why it was named one of our best Indian restaurants in Calgary.

Address: 340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-719-1555

Ranking #4 on Food Network’s “Top 10 Popular Indian restaurants in Canada” list, Moti Mahal is known for its mouth-watering dishes, traditional dining room, and fully stocked bar with original cocktails and an extensive wine list. Their food menu consists of saffron-rice-based Biryani with your choice of protein, various stuffed naan, delicious dhals, and other regional specialties.

Address: 1805 14th Street, Calgary

Phone: 403-228-9990

Masala Bhaven is a family-run restaurant with chefs trained in the art of cooking Indian cuisine. Here, they specialize in the flavours and ingredients typically found in southern India. They’ve won many awards for their authentic dishes — classics like the samosas, tandoori chicken, and butter chicken, as well as unique soon-to-be favourites, like the saffron malai tikka, chettinadu, and the chicken 65.

Address: 4604 37th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-460-4535

