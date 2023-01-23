Milpa: Vegetarian Mexican restaurant opening in Calgary this week
If you had the pleasure of trying the Milpa pop-up in Calgary last year at Shelter Cocktail Bar, you’ve probably been craving the food ever since.
The veggie-forward Mexican spot was only here for five days, offering Calgary a stylish, cross-cultural dining experience. It was very exciting when the team announced (back in January 2022) it would be officially opening a location on the iconic 17th Avenue.
After a few delays, the time is finally here. Milpa will be open to the public on Friday, January 27.
The space will be a reflection and celebration of both Mexican and Canadian culture here in Calgary.
The veggie-forward menu consists of traditional Mexican dishes and drinks made with Canadian (and more specifically Albertan) ingredients with plant-based twists.
The menu will focus on Mexican cuisine as a whole, but ingredients, dishes, and inspiration will come from both countries, right down to the house-made corn tortillas.
This new room will offer a dine-in guest experience as well as options for takeout.
Consider your weekend dining plans sorted with this veggie-loving menu from Mexican Chef star Elia Herrera.
View this post on Instagram
Milpa
Address: The Fifth – 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary