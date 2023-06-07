Smuggler’s, the iconic Calgary restaurant for casual fine dining, has reopened in Calgary.

This spot for steak, prime rib, seafood, drinks, and more reopened on June 5 after being closed for three years.

There were pandemic closures, a fire, and renovations… but it’s finally back and the new space is one worth checking out. The restaurant, which has been in Calgary since 1974, took the break as an opportunity to make renovations like a full kitchen upgrade. Don’t worry — the giant barrel is still there.

There is also a new 200-seat patio with a large street-side outdoor bar, two new raw oyster bars, a new wine cellar, private dining for up to 60 patrons, and more.

There is a lunch and dinner menu to explore here, with a specific focus on steak, seafood and a specialty for prime rib, which is a tradition here, served with Yorkshire pudding and a choice of mashed potatoes, house-cut fries, baked potato, horseradish cream, and rich pan jus.

The restaurant also boasts burgers, curries, pasta, seafood specialties, and so much more.

Maybe you’ve gone for decades or maybe you’ve never been — either way, it’s nice to have this one back on the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smugglers (@smugglerscalgary)

Smuggler’s

Address: 6920 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

Instagram