Honjin Izakaya, a highly anticipated new Japanese concept, is finally opening today in Calgary.

This new concept is on the second floor of the recently opened Tokyo Street Market, a quick-serve Japanese market located on Macleod Trail. The menu here aims to provide an experience modelled after the creative street food vendors in Tokyo train stations.

It opens at 4 pm on Friday, March 31.

The second-floor izakaya space looks incredible from the first released images, with dangling lights, gorgeous artwork, walls with exposed brick, and ancient Japanese architecture-inspired decor.

If you’re unfamiliar with izakaya-style dining, it’s similar to an appetizer bar or Spanish tapas. It’s essentially small plates for sharing with a focus on cocktails as well.

The menu here is sure to have tasty items like yakitori and sushi, as well as wine, beers, and creative cocktails.

This is the third Tokyo Street Station for the city, each one with a unique concept, and this new outpost is no different. The Beltline location is called Tokyo Station, an original concept serving dishes that combine Japanese and Italian dishes. At Centre Street, the dishes are more authentically Japanese street food style.

This new spot’s opening was announced at the beginning of the year, so this is exciting news that it’s officially here.

Honjin Izakaya

Address: 5828 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram