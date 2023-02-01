Lina’s Italian Market, Calgary’s favourite Italian market for imported foods and freshly made authentic food, just launched its very exciting new concept: Lina’s Italian Piazza.

Already one of the coolest supermarkets in YYC, Lina’s now has one of the coolest new pizza shops right here in the heart of Inglewood.

This small spot for pizza is a part of the Atlantic Avenue Art Block building, offering the already vibrant community some of the best pizza, pasta, and gelatti it has to offer. The menu also has options for Lavazza Cafe, Italian brunch, treats, and more.

Lina’s Supermarket has long been the place to track down high-quality olive oil, San Marzano tomatoes, hundreds of specialty deli meats, and so much more. Pizza, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and desserts, to name a few, are all popular orders from the kitchen here.

Shopping here has always been a must for special occasions, delicious dinners, or to find specialty European products, and grabbing ready-to-eat food is always the best part.

There are three locations in Calgary right now (2202 Centre Street NE, #100 4916 130th Avenue SE, and 5108 Elbow Drive SW), so having these much-loved food items ready to enjoy in the middle of the city is very exciting.

“We’re so excited to be joining all the other incredible Inglewood businesses and we can’t wait to meet you all,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

It’s open now, but stay tuned for updates on the official grand opening on Family Day, Monday, February 20.

Lina’s Italian Piazza

Address: Atlantic Avenue Art Block — 5119 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

