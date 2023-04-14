Munch, an exciting new spot serving creative sandwiches, just opened in Calgary.

Located on 17th Ave (in Tubby Dog’s old spot), this space has been completely redesigned from the retro red it once was. It’s now a beautiful blue and white with local art hanging on wood-panelled walls.

This spot serves up creative sandwiches which seem to change every day. It’s really all about how the owner is feeling that day. A few of the sandwiches the kitchen has served since opening include Green Eggs and Ham, Magic Mushroom, English Steak Tip, and even Arepas, a South American food made of ground maize dough stuffed with a filling.

The most popular item on the menu is the Hot Chick, made in the traditional Nashville style, but with a unique combination of sweet and hot. The sandwiches change all the time, but this one is here to stay. YYC has some amazing chicken sandwich spots, so this restaurant might just make the list.

A sandwich is nothing without its side either and those change as well, but how does toasted housemade gnocchi with pesto cream sound?

There are desserts here, too, like ice cream sandwiches and chocolate chip cookie bars.

There are so many great food spots on 17th Ave, and this is one more you need to check out.

Munch

Address: 1022 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram