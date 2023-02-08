Jam’s Diner is a very popular breakfast spot in Airdrie.

It offers a breakfast that is “simple” and “beautiful,” serving breakfast classics, fun new twists, lunch options, and so much more.

Luckily, this diner-style spot has finally arrived in Calgary’s Inglewood community at 1209 9th Avenue.

The breakfast menu has brioche French toast, chicken and waffles, oatmeal, scrambles, and seven options for bennies which also come with bottomless hash browns.

As for the homemade sandwiches here, each one is served with either salad, house-made potato chips, yam chips, or a small mac and cheese. A few of these sandwich options include fried chicken, spicy maple BLT, grilled cheese, and the veggie sandwich with toasted sourdough, avocado, mayo, tomato, lettuce, pickles, fried onion, and fried mushrooms.

If you have a sweet tooth, the kitchen makes a baked cake jar that always has rotating flavours.

This spot also makes its own jams and jellies available to those dining at the restaurant or even to take home in jars to enjoy at your own table.

It’s open from 8 am to late, so guests can enjoy this spot really anytime they’re feeling like breakfast, lunch, snacks like corn dogs, or even a house-made cocktail like the Smoky Caesar made with whiskey, Clamato, Worcestershire, Tabasco, smoky BBQ sauce, horseradish, lime juice, smoked salt, pepper, a smoked salt & pepper rim, and beef jerky for garnish.

Check out this very exciting new breakfast and lunch restaurant that just opened in the vibrant area of Inglewood.

Jam’s Diner

Address: 1209 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram