We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 25 new Vancouver restaurants for you to try in the near future or down the line in general.

The restaurant confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it’s planning to open a new outpost at YVR Airport. Salmon n’ Bannock tells us it is aiming for an early-spring opening.

Address: YVR Airport (International Departures beside a Starbucks, after duty-free)

Tentatively set to open at the end of May/beginning of June 2022, Steamworks said patrons can look forward to 30 rotating taps, 20 Steamworks features, and 10 guest taps, as well as a full kitchen that will dish out pub favourites, modern eats, and even a special weekend brunch menu.

Address: Main Street and 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Kitchen Table Restaurants is at it again with its delicious takeover of Vancouver. The group has announced yet another concept is opening in our city: Motorino Gelato. The new sweet spot will offer traditional Italian gelato made with local ingredients alongside granita, a semi-frozen treat hailing from Sicily, Italy.

Address: 1001 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

The Fable family of restaurants, consisting of a diner in Mount Pleasant and a restaurant in Kitsilano, will be opening a new spot called Fable Diner & Bar at 755 Richards Street. That address is attached to the Kingston Hotel, where The Kingston Taphouse & Grille used to be before halting operations on March 16, 2020.

Address: 755 Richards Street, Vancouver

Residents and visitors of Mount Pleasant can look forward to a top-notch new concept coming to the neighbourhood early this year. Novella, a coffee bar, breakfast spot, and neighbourhood grocer, is slated to open in early 2022. This all-in-one project comes to us from the team behind Published on Main and it will be located at 2650 Main Street.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Vancouver is getting a funky new spot to play games and enjoy some grub at Greta Bar. This concept originally popped up in Alberta and currently operates two locations in Calgary and Edmonton. Greta’s Vancouver location is slated to open in April 2022.

North Vancouver will be getting its own location of The Source Bulk Foods. Dished Vancouver is told the store will be located at Parkgate Village on Mount Seymour Parkway.

Address: Parkgate Village — Mount Seymour Parkway, North Vancouver

A new spot for classic Vietnamese food is slated to open in Metro Vancouver early this year. Pho Den is set to launch at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby in early 2022. Dished Vancouver is told it will offer authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.

Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby

It might not be a fancy Chipotlane drive-thru, but fans of the American fast-casual chain will still be pleased to hear about the new Chipotle locations opening in North Vancouver and downtown Vancouver.

This sizeable new Starbucks will offer a walk-up service window and a total occupancy of around 65 people both inside and outside on a patio.

Address: 502 W Broadway, Vancouver

Bella Gelateria is opening yet another new location in Vancouver, this time on Robson Street. The handcrafted gelato spot currently operates outposts on West Cordova Street and in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall and three more spaces are in the works for the brand.

Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver

Signage for the brand is up on the window of the former space of Japanese restaurant Kamei Baru, which stopped operating at the 990 Smithe Street address in October.

Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver

If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, aka a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.

Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Tap & Barrel Bridges will be a combination of Bridges’ legacy and Tap & Barrel’s philosophy. This spot will be the group’s flagship location as well as the test kitchen for the company’s culinary development program. The tentative reopening time is spring 2022.

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places it’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore. West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.

Address: 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.

Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver

A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver

A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

