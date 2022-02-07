Opening soon: 25 new Vancouver restaurants to try
We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 25 new Vancouver restaurants for you to try in the near future or down the line in general.
Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly — YVR Airport
The restaurant confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it’s planning to open a new outpost at YVR Airport. Salmon n’ Bannock tells us it is aiming for an early-spring opening.
Address: YVR Airport (International Departures beside a Starbucks, after duty-free)
Steamworks Mount Pleasant
Tentatively set to open at the end of May/beginning of June 2022, Steamworks said patrons can look forward to 30 rotating taps, 20 Steamworks features, and 10 guest taps, as well as a full kitchen that will dish out pub favourites, modern eats, and even a special weekend brunch menu.
Address: Main Street and 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Motorino
Kitchen Table Restaurants is at it again with its delicious takeover of Vancouver. The group has announced yet another concept is opening in our city: Motorino Gelato. The new sweet spot will offer traditional Italian gelato made with local ingredients alongside granita, a semi-frozen treat hailing from Sicily, Italy.
Address: 1001 West Cordova Street, Vancouver
Fable Diner & Bar
The Fable family of restaurants, consisting of a diner in Mount Pleasant and a restaurant in Kitsilano, will be opening a new spot called Fable Diner & Bar at 755 Richards Street. That address is attached to the Kingston Hotel, where The Kingston Taphouse & Grille used to be before halting operations on March 16, 2020.
Address: 755 Richards Street, Vancouver
Novella
Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver
Greta Bar — Vancouver
Vancouver is getting a funky new spot to play games and enjoy some grub at Greta Bar. This concept originally popped up in Alberta and currently operates two locations in Calgary and Edmonton. Greta’s Vancouver location is slated to open in April 2022.
The Source Bulk Foods — North Vancouver
North Vancouver will be getting its own location of The Source Bulk Foods. Dished Vancouver is told the store will be located at Parkgate Village on Mount Seymour Parkway.
Address: Parkgate Village — Mount Seymour Parkway, North Vancouver
Pho Den
A new spot for classic Vietnamese food is slated to open in Metro Vancouver early this year. Pho Den is set to launch at 120 – 6401 Kingsway in Burnaby in early 2022. Dished Vancouver is told it will offer authentic Vietnamese food in a homey atmosphere.
Address: 120 – 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby
Chipotle
It might not be a fancy Chipotlane drive-thru, but fans of the American fast-casual chain will still be pleased to hear about the new Chipotle locations opening in North Vancouver and downtown Vancouver.
Starbucks — W Broadway
Address: 502 W Broadway, Vancouver
Bella Gelateria — Robson
Bella Gelateria is opening yet another new location in Vancouver, this time on Robson Street. The handcrafted gelato spot currently operates outposts on West Cordova Street and in Burnaby’s Metrotown Mall and three more spaces are in the works for the brand.
Address: 1301 Robson Street, Vancouver
Chef Hung
Signage for the brand is up on the window of the former space of Japanese restaurant Kamei Baru, which stopped operating at the 990 Smithe Street address in October.
Address: 990 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Aburi Market
If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, then you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, aka a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.
Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Tap & Barrel Bridges
Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
OEB Breakfast Co. — Ambleside
Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places it’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore. West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.
Address: 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Perfecto Cafe
A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.
Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver
Pizza Rubato Napoletana
A new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.
Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver
Chubbs
A new spot for “game-changing” comfort eats, Chubbs, is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. The brand new concept is opening in Surrey at The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive.
Address: The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey
The Farmhouse
Mount Pleasant is about to get more delicious, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant called The Farmhouse. The Farmhouse will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, which is just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall. The eatery will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.
Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Claudio’s Ristorante
Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby
Ignite Pizzeria — Yaletown
We’ve been waiting to see what would replace the Vancouver Starbucks that Ariana Grande made famous, and now a year-and-a-half after it shuttered, we finally know. The high-traffic 977 Mainland Street address will be Ignite Pizzeria’s newest branch, flagship location, and test kitchen. Ignite Pizzeria is a local maker that offers handcrafted, stone-fired pizza out of its Gastown and Main Street locations.
Address: 977 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Angus T – Park Royal
Vancouver’s croissant-centric bakery Angus T opened back in 2018 and now the much-loved purveyor is gearing up for a second location.
Address: Park Royal, West Vancouver
Luigi & Sons
Calling all steak lovers, the Toptable Group is gearing up to open a brand new quality provisions spot and butcher shop: Luigi & Sons. This new destination is brought to us by the team behind Elisa steakhouse, so you know it’s going to be good (and John Cena approved).
Address: Yaletown
Saola
A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
The Very Good Butchers
Victoria-based vegan food phenomenon The Very Good Butchers is officially opening a huge flagship location in Vancouver. On a call with Dished Vancouver, the company’s CEO, Mitchell Scott, shared details about the plans for a new 10,000-sq-ft facility slated to open at the Nickel at 285 West 5th Avenue in Mount Pleasant.
Address: 285 West 5th, Vancouver