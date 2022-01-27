Kitchen Table Restaurants is at it again with their delicious takeover of Vancouver. The group has announced yet another concept is opening in our city: Motorino Gelato.

The new sweet spot will offer traditional Italian gelato made with local ingredients alongside granita, a semi-frozen treat hailing from Sicily, Italy.

Motorino will be setting up shop at 1001 West Cordova Street, a familiar street-side spot in the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

This address formerly belonged to Bella Gelateria, who told Dished Vancouver that it was no longer operating there because space was “too small” for its operations. That brand just opened a new flagship location in the West End.

Motorino promises patrons an authentic product without any “showy or extravagant” trappings.

The new concept will be located just steps away from Kitchen Table Restaurant’s Venetian-inspired wine bar, Giovane Bacaro, which can be found at 1049 W Cordova Street in the Fairmont Pacific Rim as well.

Super Veloce, a health-conscious coffee spot from the group, is situated nearby in the lobby of Vancouver’s Shaw Tower at 1067 West Cordova Street.

We’ll keep you posted on updates as they are released. This spot is slated to open in the spring of 2022.

In the meantime, check out one of Vancouver’s top spots for ice cream to get your fix.

Motorino

Address: 1001 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram