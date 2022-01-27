Vancouver is getting a funky new spot to play games and enjoy some grub at Greta Bar.

This concept originally popped up in Alberta and currently operates two locations in Calgary and Edmonton.

The third Vancouver location is slated to open in April 2022.

Greta Bar is known for offering patrons arcade games, drinks (like “buckets” of booze), and street food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRETA Bar YYC (@gretabaryyc)

The other Greta locations boast ping pong, arcade games, skee ball, air hockey, and more.

We can’t wait to see what the Vancouver spot brings. We’ll keep you posted as more details are released – stay tuned!

Greta Bar — Vancouver

Instagram