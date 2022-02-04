14 restaurants perfect for a fun date night in Vancouver

You don’t always have to splash out on a date. Sometimes, our most memorable moments happen when we’re eating great food for a great price and having fun with a special someone.

We put together a few of the city’s best low-key restaurants where you should take a date the next time you are craving fries, fun, and connection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Eatery (@eaterysushi)

Sushi is a classic Vancouver date idea because people in this city can’t get enough spicy tuna. The Eatery is just as colourful and creative as its unique sushi rolls, so splitting a few orders with your date is a good call.

Address: 3431 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-738-5298

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneaky Pete’s Pool Café (@sneakypetespoolcafe)

Take your date to Sneaky Pete’s and see what they’re working with! You can split a pizza, have drinks, and rent a pool table by the hour to have it all to yourselves.

Address: 424 Mclean Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-292-6692

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ludica (@pizzerialudica)

Whether your date is only familiar at Yahtzee or wants to take you down in a game of Catan, you can have a blast together at this pizza and board games restaurant.

Address: 189 Keefer Place, Vancouver

Phone:604-669-5552

Address: 1601 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-2232

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandy | Vancouver Foodie (@diningwithsandy)



Talk about dinner and a show, the hibachi experience at Kobe will give you and your date plenty to watch, eat, and talk about.

Address: 1042 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-684-2451

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Havana Vancouver (@havanavancouver)

Take a trip to Cuba for your date at Havana. This funky Commercial Drive restaurant also has a theatre where you can take in live music, improv comedy, and more.

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-9119

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keefer Yard (@thekeeferyard)

The mini-golf course at The Keefer Yard is definitely where you should take a date who loves a little friendly competition.

Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-1961

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colony Entertainment District (@colonygranville)

The Colony on Granville Street is ideal for a lively night out because you can eat, drink, and play arcade games. This is a choice pick for a group date activity or a casual hangout.

Address: 965 Granville Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLITCH Vancouver (@glitchvancouver)

Drink boozy slushies and play old-school video games at Glitch for a fun night out with your date.

Address: 2287 West Broadway Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-288-4400

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celia | Vancouver Foodie (@celia.eats)

This Chinatown spot is loud, colourful, and full of fun – especially if you’re trying to impress a plant-based date with a cold-pressed juice addiction.

Address: 488 Gore Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-4305

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cold Drinks (@coolddrinks)

If you and your date can’t play a few friendly rounds of ping pong together, then your long-term prospects might not be so good. Better find out sooner than later if they’re a sore loser by taking them here!

Address: 303 Columbia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-564-7664

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy 🤍 fashion inspo (@emily._.campbell)

Filled with neon light, the Chickadee Room at Juke is a buzz-worthy late-night snack and cocktail bar you can hit with your date after a movie.

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5853

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2 Hungry Cats | VanFoodie (@vanfoodie_meowmeow)



Possibly the most fun you can have with Japanese food, this playful hidden gem has daily specials that will make your head spin.

Address: 1626 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-1678

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The American (@theamericanvancouver)

No date can resist burgers, beer, and pinball. Treat your special someone to a vibrant night out, especially if you join them for a special event like Superbowl, Super Smash Brothers tournament, or a movie night.

Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-945-6751

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BreaCheese🧀 (@foodstory_bc)

If you have a date who loves beer, definitely bring them to Bells & Whistles where you can try rotating local beers, catch a game together, and have a chill meal of comfort food.

Address: 3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7990

Address: 4497 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-4770

Facebook | Instagram