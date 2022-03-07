FoodDessertsCoffee & TeaFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival coming this summer to Burnaby

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Mar 7 2022, 10:16 pm
Theerawan/Shutterstock
We have already put the Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival on your radar, but there are some new details that have been revealed about the event.

After being postponed for two years, this shindig — which coins itself as the largest bubble tea festival in Canada — is slated to finally happen this summer in Metro Vancouver.

On July 22 and 23, 2022, the celebration of all things boba will be taking place at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium.

In addition to being named the “Truedan Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival 2022” and being presented by Fantuan Delivery, organizers shared info on how the event will go down.

There will be about 20 street food booths, 10 bubble tea brands, and approximately 30 retail booths participating.

There will also be performances, games, and a pearl judging contest where people can vote for their favourite bubble tea shop.

In addition to this, expect the following:

  • 50 supercars will be displayed on the spot
  • 10 photo booths showcasing scenes from Taiwan
  • Pearl (boba) and handicraft workshop
  • “Environmental Clothing Show” prepared by Tzu Chi
  • Singing contest, the champion will receive $3,000 in cash and two round-trip tickets from Vancouver to Taipei, sponsored by EVA Air
  • Flash Mob
  • Mr. Boba and Miss Pearl Ambassador Contest

We’ll keep you posted as more and more details are released, but for now, mark your calendars, bubble tea lovers!

Truedan Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival 2022

When: July 22 and 23, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby
Price: $10 admission (children eight and under free)

