Metro Vancouver is in for a treat, as a new Australian-inspired brunch restaurant is gearing up to open its doors soon: Ruex Cafe & Bar.

This new concept will be located at #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway in Surrey. The eatery is situated at the corner of King George and Fraser Highway, right near the soon-to-be-built UBC campus.

Ruex is a lifelong dream for owner-operator Jasmine Nijjar, who fell in love with Melbourne’s iconic brunch culture while living in the city.

“Brunch in Australia, specifically Melbourne brunch, is on a whole other level,” says Nijjar.

From the music to the plating to the overall atmosphere, Nijjar has planned everything down to a T for the new restaurant.

The business owner even has plans for the first scent you’ll smell when you step into the space: eucalyptus and sage, which are native to Australia.

Nijjar told Dished Vancouver this anticipated full-service concept was named after one of Australia’s most famous marsupials, the kangaroo.

Ruex has some notable names attached to it, including Head Chef Greg Baja (West Oak, Savio Volpe) and award-winning, Melbourne-born bartender Grant Sceney, ​​​​​​​​who serves as the Beverage Consultant at Ruex.

“What sets Ruex’s menu apart from other brunch restaurants is the pure creativity behind each dish,” says Baja.

“Not only does everything taste amazing, the visuals on the plate will have you just staring at it for a minute. Our brunch menu is FRESH with lots of vegetarian items, and — specifically for the Surrey market — we’ve got a great eggless menu too.”

From specialty coffee to bold and delicious cocktails for sips, to Eggs Bennys, Corn Fritters, and Avocado Toasts for bites — Ruex is aiming to be your new regular brunch destination.

But it’s not just mid-morning eats that will be up for order here. Dished is told that in the evening, Ruex will serve as a place for artisanal charcuterie boards, appetizers, Australian wine selections, and cocktails too.

“Ruex is more than just brunch; our share plate selection during our evening service is really fun and the perfect menu for you to get a few things to share with some friends,” Baja added.

Nijjar told Dished that folks can expect a fantastic selection of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu as well.

As for the interior, designer Karin Bohn has created the perfect aesthetic for the 2,300 sq ft, 58-seat Australian-inspired space.

Bohn, who appeared on Netflix’s food and design travel program, Restaurants on the Edge, says we can expect a bold yet sleek and minimal design.

“Taking cues from trend-setting Australian interior design, Ruex is bright and airy space with beautiful natural light and gorgeous greenery,” says Bohn.

“The space is designed as a simple backdrop that lets playful shapes and vivacious furniture stand out.”

Bohn highlights a 10-seat bar and three distinct dining areas — the dining room, the lounge, and the playful communal area (which accommodates 14) — as spaces we can look forward to enjoying once Ruex opens.

“While the overall palette for the space is soft with wood tones, plaster walls and stone accents, pops of pink, deep reds, forest greens and gold make Ruex unlike any other restaurant space in Surrey,” says Bohn.

Ruex is slated to open this spring. Once it does, the hours will be daily from 9 am to 3 pm for brunch service and from 3 pm onwards for appies and cocktail offerings.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are released. Stay tuned!

Ruex is currently hiring for both back-of-house and front-of-house positions. Check out more information here.

Ruex Cafe & Bar

Address: #120 – 13615 Fraser Highway, Surrey

