Purebread is officially opening a new location in Squamish

Aly Laube
Mar 2 2022, 10:46 pm
Purebread is officially opening a new location in Squamish
Squamish is about to get even more delicious than it already is.

Just a short while after a much-loved Vancouver BBQ joint relocated and opened in town, news of another popular concept hailing from Whistler was announced: Purebread is coming to Squamish.

The iconic bakery boasts drool-worthy croissants, cakes, coffee, and more. The concept said it’s planning on opening its newest location this spring in Squamish’s Garibaldi Village.

Purebread Canada already has three locations in Vancouver and two in Whistler.

Want an idea of what to expect ahead of time? Check out its online shop, which offers breads and cakes.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date and location, stay tuned!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Purebread (@purebread_canada)

Purebread — Squamish

Address: Garibaldi Village, Squamish

Instagram

