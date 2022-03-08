If you are excited about Canada’s biggest bubble tea festival coming to Burnaby this summer, then chances are high you’ll be pumped about this. Burnaby’s newest bubble tea joint softly opens its doors today.

Chatto Tea & Coffee Canada has opened at 5325 Lane Street, Burnaby.

The best part? The new drink purveyor is offering 20% off your total bill when you drop by. Sounds like a seriously sweet deal to us.

The Malaysian-based Chatto Tea is known for serving premium tea and gourmet coffee. It’s also a Halal-certified brand.

You can find drinks like Brown Sugar Pearl Milk, Caramel Pudding Milk, Lemon Plum Kee Mun Tea, and Pandan Cendol Ice Blended at the Burnaby location today.

Chatto Tea & Coffee Canada — Burnaby

Address: 5325 Lane Street, Burnaby

Instagram