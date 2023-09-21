FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Kuro Sushi & Bar has just opened on Renfrew Street in Vancouver

Sep 21 2023, 5:21 pm
KarepaStock/Shutterstock

Vancouverites love their sushi, and it seems there can never be enough sushi restaurants in the city.

Freshly opened this week is the brand-new Kuro Sushi & Bar, located in East Vancouver at 1660 Renfrew Street, the former address of Rib & Chicken.

Kuro does not yet have a website, nor does it appear to have any social media platforms, but the restaurant has shared on its Google Maps listing that it specializes in “traditional as well as modern twisted plates.”

“We serve fresh sashimi, sushi, various rolls, noodles, rice bowl, and grilled dishes,” Kuro shares. “There will be a bar on-site with local and import beer, cocktails such as highball, Asian spirits like sake and soju. (Alcoholic beverage is not available at this moment.)”

The restaurant is currently in its soft opening phase, but you’ll find it open daily from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm.

Kuro Sushi & Bar

Address: 1660 Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-0773

