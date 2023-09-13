We’ve talked about Big Way Hot Pot’s big plans before, but finally, the brand is set to open its first Vancouver location, right downtown.

The hot pot restaurant started out in Burnaby before opening a second one there earlier this year. Then, Big Way opened a location in Richmond, which opened this past July.

The downtown Vancouver location at 778 Robson Street is the fourth outpost for the popular restaurant chain and is maybe one of its most exciting yet.

Big Way Hot Pot on Robson will officially open on Thursday, September 14 at 5 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Way Hot Pot•大味 (@bigway.hotpot)

Known for its customizable personal hot pots with a huge array of ingredient options (more than 100!), eight different types of soup broths, and free soft-serve ice cream, Big Way is more than a restaurant – it’s a whole dining experience.

This location, in particular, features a punchy, colourful design scheme, plenty of neon lighting, plus its iconic serve-yourself-style hot pot bar. There’s a sauce station, plus rows upon rows of ingredients to make your dish all your own.

Check out Big Way Hot Pot on Robson Street starting tomorrow at 5 pm.

Big Way Hot Pot – Downtown Vancouver

Address: 778 Robson Street, Vancouver

