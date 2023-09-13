Coquitlam residents just got one new spot for Italian treats and coffee.

Caffe Reggio (not related to the famous NYC cafe of the same name) has just opened its doors in the Tri-Cities, offering up Italian-style fare in a cozy environment.

Located at 930 Brunette Avenue, beside That Place Restaurant, Caffe Reggio officially opened to the public today, September 13.

Open from 7 am to 6 pm, this new neighbourhood spot serves freshly baked goods including croissants (with Nutella and cheddar varieties), scones, cookies, and more.

It’ll also offer a selection of savoury lunch items, like soup and sandwiches, as well as gelato and sorbet.

Check out this sweet new spot next time you’re in Maillardville.

Caffe Reggio

Address: 930 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Instagram