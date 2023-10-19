FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Oct 19 2023, 9:06 pm
Dragon Bowl soft opens second location in New Westminster

Chinese comfort food spot Dragon Bowl only opened its first location in Vancouver back in February, but the restaurant is already expanding into Metro Vancouver. New West is now the home of Dragon Bowl’s second store.

The restaurant gained popularity for its customizable rice and noodle bowls, which it calls “comfort food in a bowl.”

Dragon Bowl’s menu is simple and broken down by component. You can choose your base from an assortment of options like rice, salad greens, or noodles and then build the rest of your bowl from there.

 

There are plenty of protein choices as well like chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, or even a vegan option. From there you can customize what sauces you want and toppings, which change depending on what’s in season. The new location also boasts a brand-new bubble tea menu.

But Dragon Bowl isn’t stopping there! A third location is also in the works in Yaletown. Earlier this year, David Li, a representative for Dragon Bowl, told Dished they’re hoping to open 10 locations around the Lower Mainland over the next two years.

Stay tuned for more details on the official grand opening of Dragon Bowl’s New Westminster location and for future openings.

Dragon Bowl — New Westminster

Address: 406 6th Street, New Westminster

Instagram

