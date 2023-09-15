Enter Leopold’s Tavern and you’ll likely be greeted by a chorus of “hellos!” and “welcomes!”

This friendly, fun, and over-the-top vibe really sets the tone for the Leo’s experience, and is one that is much needed in Vancouver’s drinking scene.

Leopold’s Tavern got its start in Regina, Saskatchewan, and has since opened several locations around the country, including in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon.

The pub has finally opened its very first spot in Vancouver, and we had the chance to check it out before its official opening.

The first thing you’ll notice here – beyond the warm prairies-style welcome – is the jam-packed walls and ceilings, which are covered with everything from retro gas station signs to pennants to skateboards to vintage cameras.

The playful decor is distinctly Leopold’s, but also feels like a nod to the longtime former tenant of this space – Storm Crow, which shuttered in early 2022.

As for the food and drink here, expect pub food but with an added flair. Everything from fully loaded burgers (including a killer plant-based smash burger) to short rib beef dip to mac and cheese is on the menu.

There’s also a massive lineup of wings, poutines, and beer-friendly sides (think fried pickles, taquitos, and perogies) on offer here.

As for drinks, Leo’s has a great lineup of beers on tap, most of which are from local breweries, as well as fun cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic options.

Leo’s also features daily specials (like Taco Tuesday and Wings Wednesday) and bills itself as the “home of the true 20 oz pint” – a claim we put to the test and can confirm is true.

Leopold’s is softly opened now, but will officially open on September 18. Check out this fun, new spot for yourself at 1619 W Broadway.

Address: 1619 W Broadway, Vancouver

