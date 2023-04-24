There’s been a lot of closures in Vancouver over the last few months, and whether they’re due to rising rent or retirement, the news always stings a little.

One Main Street sushi restaurant has recently called it quits due to the latter reason, after serving as a go-to spot for locals over the past 12 years.

Dream Sushi, which was located at 4401 Main Street (on the corner of 27th Avenue), shared the note of its official closure announcement on its website.

“Dear all customers: It’s time to announce my early retirement, effective February 28,” explains Ken Au of Dream Sushi.

“Accept my heartfelt thanks to all customers for your great supporting over the past 12 years. I will miss you all,” the note continues.

The restaurant served Japanese fare like rolls, sashimi, tempura, and more.