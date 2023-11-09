Have you ever built a gingerbread house with your family and just felt like yours was… better than everyone’s? Think you have what it takes to compete with la crème de la crème of the Metro Vancouver gingerbread village scene? Then we’ve got a contest for you.

Get into the holiday spirit by entering the Downtown Surrey Gingerbread Village contest, starting today. The theme: “Surrey Today, Gingerbread Tomorrow.” The most enticing part? The $1,000 cash prize.

Entrants are asked to design a gingerbread village that represents what they think the future of Surrey will look like.

All gingerbread creations must be made entirely from edible ingredients, aside from the base of your structure and string lights.

Gingerbread villages will be judged by wow factor, uniqueness, attention to detail, overall design, use of products, and incorporation of theme.

Additionally, there are multiple categories you can enter, each with its own cash prize. The categories include Elementary School (Primary), Elementary School (Intermediate), High School, Post-Secondary, Charity, Non-Profit, Open (adults 19+), and Open (under 19).

First place in each category will win $1,000, with second place getting $500, third getting $250, and fourth winning $100. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges.

There is also a People’s Choice Award with a prize of $1,000 for the winner and $500 for the runner-up. You can vote for your favourite gingerbread village by making a donation to the Surrey Christmas Bureau.

The deadline to enter the Surrey Gingerbread Village contest is Friday, November 24, and gingerbread villages must be submitted by December 1 at the Central City Shopping Centre. Entry is free, so there’s no reason not to participate.

You can fill out your entry form online here. Good luck, and may the best gingerbread village win!