A new spot inspired by Mexico City’s old-style canteens has finally opened its doors in Mount Pleasant.

La Cantina de Don Porfirio, a project that has been in progress for the last several months, has opened in the old Side Hustle Sandwiches space at 151 East 8th Avenue, a heritage building that also houses Dandy Barber.

The new cantina quietly opened in mid-September, serving up a menu of dishes like Ceviche de Camaron, Frijoles con Chorizo, and a lineup of tacos including Cochinita Pibil, Beef Birria, and Tinga de Pollo.

La Cantina de Don Porfirio does not yet have a website, but you’ll find it open daily from 12:30 to 11:30 pm.

Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new restaurant.

La Cantina de Don Porfirio

Address: 151 East 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram