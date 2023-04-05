There’s one more Vancouver restaurant closure for us to add to the growing list of shuttered establishments this month.

This week, Festal Paleo Cafe announced that it has permanently closed its downtown Vancouver location at 433 Granville Street.

“With a heavy heart, we are permanently closing Festal Paleo Cafe at our Granville location,” the restaurant shared on its Instagram.

Festal explained that this closure was due in part to “losses incurred due to COVID-19,” but that rising concerns surrounding safety in Vancouver have also negatively impacted the many small businesses operating there.

“We would like to thank everyone that has faithfully supported us over the past six years,” the note continued.

Festal added that it hopes to be able to reopen at a new location sometime in the coming months, and will keep folks updated on its social platforms if and when there is news to share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festal Paleo Cafe (@festalpaleocafe)

Festal was beloved for its completely gluten-free menu, with vegan, Paleo, and Keto options such as butternut lasagna, pesto turkey burgers, paleo pasta options, salad bowls, pizza, sandwiches, and more.