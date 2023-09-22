Earlier this summer, Dished learned that a new bar concept would be taking over the former Wild Thing on Main space, which shuttered in the spring.

Pinky’s on Main is the newest project from Flashy Ashi (Ashi Minhas), who also runs Nelson Street’s The Moose, which opened in 2001 and is known among Vancouverites as “the OG rock and roll bar.”

The 2420 Main Street spot has been under construction for the last couple of months as the team transformed the space into something new – and something that certainly lives up to the name – and now the bar appears to have quietly opened.

Pink skull signage, along with moody pink lights emanating from the space’s identifiable glass brick corner, give us just a hint at what kind of place this is going to be.

As for what we can expect from Pinky’s? “Great comfort food, the tunes are going to be pumpin’, the drinks are gonna be comin’ out, good times. I can’t wait for everybody to check out the room,” shared Ashi a few months ago on his Instagram account.

If you’re in the area, check out Pinky’s on Main this weekend.

Pinky’s on Main

Address: 2420 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram